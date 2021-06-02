Whitaker Wednesday : Homemade “Pop Rocks”

It’s Whitaker Wednesday! Jessica Rice is back to show us an easy STEM activity you can do at home! Create your own popping candy with a few simple ingredients. Plus the Whitaker Center is extending it’s hours just in time for summer.
Edible Pop Rocks!
- 2 cups of sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ up plus 1 teaspoon citric acid
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- ¼ cup water
- 1 teaspoon flavoring extract
- 1-2 drops food coloring
- pinch of corn starch
- Dust the baking sheet with cornstarch.
- In a saucepan combine sugar, corn syrup, and water.
- Cook until the mixture reaches 300 degrees or when it is rapidly bubbling
for about 1 minute consistently.
- Remove from heat and add baking soda, ¼ cu citric acid, extract, and food
coloring. Stir to combine.
- Spread on the baking sheet. Don’t let it run over the edges!
- Sprinkle with a spoonful of citric acid.
- Allow to cool. (Freezer may help the process!)
- Break candy into pieces and put in a ziplock bag. Use a rolling pin or spoon
to crush candy to resemble rock candy