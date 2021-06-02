Whitaker Wednesday : Homemade “Pop Rocks”

It’s Whitaker Wednesday! Jessica Rice is back to show us an easy STEM activity you can do at home! Create your own popping candy with a few simple ingredients. Plus the Whitaker Center is extending it’s hours just in time for summer.

Edible Pop Rocks!

  • 2 cups of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ up plus 1 teaspoon citric acid
  • ½ cup light corn syrup
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 teaspoon flavoring extract
  • 1-2 drops food coloring
  • pinch of corn starch
  1. Dust the baking sheet with cornstarch.
  2. In a saucepan combine sugar, corn syrup, and water.
  3. Cook until the mixture reaches 300 degrees or when it is rapidly bubbling
    for about 1 minute consistently.
  4. Remove from heat and add baking soda, ¼ cu citric acid, extract, and food
    coloring. Stir to combine.
  5. Spread on the baking sheet. Don’t let it run over the edges!
  6. Sprinkle with a spoonful of citric acid.
  7. Allow to cool. (Freezer may help the process!)
  8. Break candy into pieces and put in a ziplock bag. Use a rolling pin or spoon
    to crush candy to resemble rock candy

