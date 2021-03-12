Winners announced for Capital Area Science & Engineering Fair

The Capital Area Science & Engineering Fair has been promoting and sponsoring pre-college STEM research for over 60 years. Participants of the annual fair have the chance to win prizes and scholarships.

On Friday’s Good Day PA, Valerie Knowles and Indira Purushothaman joined us to announce the 2021 grand champions.

Congratulations to junior division grand champion Niharika Shukla from Cumberland Valley Mountain View Middle School and senior division grand champions Aditya Kendre from Cumberland Valley High School, Samuel Koda from Hershey High School, and Dev Lochan from Cumberland Valley High School.