Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Thursday that older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2021.

The assistance is available through the Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program. The program has delivered more than $7.1 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the inception of the program in 1971.