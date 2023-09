All folks are welcome to enjoy the folk! The annual Women of Folk Festival happens this coming weekend. Celebrating women in music, arts, and more it’s a wonderful day of community and music! We get all the details on the event hosted at a beautiful venue along the Susquehanna River.

Megan Donley, lead singer for the local folk band “The Wild Hymns” shares a sample of some of the music you’ll enjoy at the Women of Folk Festival. Here she is with her song “You Should Love Her.”