(WHTM) -- In Northern Virginia on Monday, Jan 3, hundreds were stranded on Interstate 95 due to a snowstorm that hit the area. In 2014, the same things happened in Atlanta, Georgia, in that case, it was just after a few inches of snow like we were forecast to get.

But three key reasons to think something like that won't happen in the Midstate, abc27 asked PennDOT's York County Manager Gary Ishman.