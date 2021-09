HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police officers with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of North 18th Street for a reported gunshot victim.

Upon arrival on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8:45 p.m., the officers found a 16-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound(s). According to the report, the victim was walking in the area when it is believed shots came from a vehicle traveling in the area.