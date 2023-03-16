March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day and 3.21 for Life is inviting everyone to celebrate! 3.21 for Life works to educate the world about the special attributes of those with down syndrome and promote inclusion. Their free event will feature music, games, food and family friendly activities plus a special beer brewed by host Rubber Soul Brewing Co. Learn how you can attend!
