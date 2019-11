The holidays can be a tough time for some, especially for those experiencing homelessness.

At the Shalom House, programs like life-skills coaching and occupational therapies give women and children the ability to regain self-sufficiency. Those programs are possible thank to fundraising events.

On Friday’s Good Day PA, we got the details on the Shalom House “Wreaths for a Reason” sale happening November 12-15 at Strawberry Square in Harrisburg.