We met the official calf of the York State Fair, Huck! His name was picked by fans of the fair who voted on social media. He’s only a few weeks old but loves being at the fair and meeting all the visitors.

From thrilling rides, delicious food, world class entertainment, and of course animals there is a lot to see and do at the York State Fair. But what’s new this year? Montgomery Stambaugh shares what visitors can expect including some new acts, and a line up of musical performances you won’t want to miss.

For 100 years Strates has been providing quality ride and entertainment for fair goers across the country including the visitors to the York State Fair! This year they are celebrating their centennial and Amy took a look back at the family owned business who’s in the business of fair fun!

There are plenty of pigs to see at the York State Fair but the ones you’ll meet at the Pork Chop Review are a special breed! These show pigs jump, wave, and sing! Get a sneak peak at some of their tricks and learn when you can catch this show live at the fair!

The Froggy 107.7 Free Stage is where you will find many of the local up and coming musical acts Central PA has to offer. We get a rundown of who’s performing this year and look back at memorable moments from last year.

Good Day PA favorite Gillian Smith is no stranger to the Froggy Free Stage and you can catch her again this year! Hear how performing at the York State Fair has helped her career and when you can catch her this week.

The Ag Education Center is a great place to cool off and learn a lot about farm animals including one you may not have heard of. Cavies are little rodents and are featured in the center this year. We meet two Cavies and learn more about what’s happening in the Ag Education Center this year.

Cargill is proud to support the communities they live and work in. As a leader in global agriculture and here in the Midstate the happily joined us at the York State Fair to share more about their work and mission and the ways they give back.