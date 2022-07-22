Amy and Dan test their knowledge at the Wheels of Agriculture Game Show!

The Wheels of Agriculture Game Show goes on the road with the Wheels Trivia Tractor! Dan and Amy go head to head to see who knows the most about agriculture.

Animals and livestock are a huge part of the York State Fair and in today’s Vibrant Living, Soni Dimond talks with a family of dairy farmers that spans generations!

Many of our favorite Studio Session artist will be live at the York State Fair this year! Learn more about what these musicians are looking forward to during their performance at the fair.

Meet newcomers to the York State Fair, the band American Wild. Amy caught up with two of the members to check in before their performance on the Froggy Free Stage!

The York State Fair has been happening for decades but each year they like to bring fresh new exhibits and attractions. Dan catches up with the fair CEO to learn what’s new this year.

Everywhere is the splash zone at the Jet Pack Circus! Amy and Dan learn more about this new attraction that takes taking dive to new heights.