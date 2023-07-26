Cool off and enjoy a little entrainment at the Comedy Farm Magic Review. Part comedy show, part magic act, and part agriculture education, Farmer John will delight audiences of all ages.

Livestock of all shapes and sizes can be found in the Animal Arena, including ones just making their fair debut! We get a rundown of all the animals you can see in the center, plus their birthing center which welcomes baby animals into the world all fair long.

You can get up close and personal with baby goats at the Goat Snuggling tent new to the York State Fair this year. Over 50 kids are ready to be pet by eager fair goers. We step inside the tent to spend time with the goats.

Funnel cake, cotton candy, lemonade, and corn dogs are all fair delicacies but how much do you know about the history of these iconic eats? Amy dives deeper to learn more about where these fair favorites came from.

Bring the cuteness of fair animals home with you! In today’s Getting Crafty we’ll learn how to create our own chicken & sheep out of a few simple crafting items.

Roaming around the fair grounds you might run into a silly guy on a unicycle. Roberto the Magnificent has plenty of tricks up his sleeves and is happy to share them all with you. Dan and Amy get an up close and personal look at some of his skills.

Country artist Chris Woodward is no stranger to the local music scene, but we’ve never spoke to him so Amy got some one on one time a head of his performance at the York State Fair.