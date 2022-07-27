The York State Fair began many many years ago as a celebration of agriculture, to keep it that way the youth must be a big part of that celebration. Amy talks with two 4H & FFA participants about their roots in agriculture, showing an animal and the livestock sale.

Horticultural Hall at the York State Fair highlights the best in agriculture in our region. Take a deeper look at what’s featured there including some new categories like cupcakes, salsa, and grain.

Beyond the bounty of fruits and vegetables you can find at the York State Fair, a local farm is helping to make fresh produce accessible to their community. Fresh Farm Foods is a mobile produce stand and farm that takes it’s crop to underserved areas. Learn more about their work and how they are helping to educate others on the importance of farming.

Making waves at the fair this year is Sea Lion Splash a live show featuring several seal lions that are ready to entertain. Amy and Brett got up close and personal with one of them to learn all about their daily show.

You may have seen her on American Idol but now you can see her in person at the York State Fair, Huntergirl joins the lineup on the Grandstand Stage and Amy spoke with her a head of her York Fair debut.

Cool off and enjoy a book at the Story Barn. Run by the York County Library the barn features books about farm life and agriculture. Kids can cool off and enjoy a story multiple times a day.

What’s a trip to the York State Fair without food? Learn a little more about some of the classic stands that have been serving fair-goers for decades.