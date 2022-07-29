The Ag Ed Center is the place to be at the York State Fair to learn all about animals! Nicole Groff, Director of Agriculture Education joined Amy to talk more about the center and what there is to see, do and learn.

You love to eat it but what about carve it? Cheese becomes art in the hands of Sarah Nep a cheese carver stationed at the York State Fair all week. Brett learns more about how she got started carving cheese, what it takes to make her creations and when you can see her in action.

Amy may be the queen of the York Fair for Good Day PA, but there is another queen who reigns over the fair. She’s appointed each year to help spread awareness and make appearances at all of the fair events and this year Sarah Rehmeyer wears the crown. She joined Amy for chat about what it’s like being Queen of the York State Fair and what’s next for her when the fair is over.

From audience member to headliner, Ben Gallaher is playing the York State Fair this weekend and Amy caught up with him before his trip home to PA about what life is like in Nashville, and what he’s looking forward to during his time at the fair.

Crafting queen Amy Latta joins us at the York State Fair to show us how we can bring the fair home in our decor. With the help of her Cricut machine Amy made a farm sign that’s perfect for your kitchen. Head to AmyLattaCreations.com to download the file and make one for yourself!

Amy gets wild at the Wild Wheels show. The bike stunt show features daring stunts performed by professionals. Get an idea of what it’s like to put on this show from inside the tent where they perform daily.

Did you know there is a fire station on site at the York State Fair. They perform daily safety checks to all the vendors to ensure everything is up to code. Amy takes a look inside the station and speaks with one of the firefighters about working on the fair grounds.

To round out today’s show, Brett and Amy talk about some of the famous rides at the Fair that our producer Jenn tried out a few of those rides earlier in the week.