The York State Fair is just a few days away and this year’s fair will be just as fun as ever! The midway is full of thrilling rides, and agriculture hall will feature produce, baked goods, and much more from around the mid-state. Plus the star filled Grandstand stage has a lineup of acts you should not miss.

It’s not the York State Fair without animals! The Ag Education Center will be busy all week long with animals of all breeds that fair visitors can enjoy and educate themselves all about agriculture. Brett met two of the goats that will be at the fair this year and learned more about the other animals you can see!