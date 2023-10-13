Transform Local Lives – Goodwill Keystone Area Donation Drive

Goodwill provides free career counseling, skills training, and résumé prep services that help unlock opportunities for job seekers. Every day, more than 350 people find a job with Goodwill’s help.

Your donations help support our free job placement services and preserve the planet. During the week of October 16th, visit The Exterior Company in Lancaster to donate your gently worn clothes and items to Goodwill Keystone Area. For your convenience, a drop off bin will be available from Monday, October 16 through Sunday October 22, 2023. The Exterior Company: 311 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603

During the week of October 23rd, visit any one of El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant’s eight locations in the area to donate your gently worn clothes and items to Goodwill Keystone Area. For your convenience, a drop off bin will be available from Monday, October 23 through Sunday October 29, 2023.

Click here for El Rodeo locations!

You can always donate at your local Goodwill Keystone Area location!

Find a location now!

Sponsors

For us, The Exterior Company is not just about roofing or siding– it stopped being about that a long time ago. It’s about people. Not just the communities we serve, but the team we work with, day in and day out. It’s about the people we have coffee with in the break room and the people you share ice cream with in your kitchen. Creating a space to come together with not just family, but friends who eventually become family is what The Exterior Company is all about.

Our constant mission is to be more than just a roof. To achieve that, our team strives to go above and beyond with every relationship we build. That includes partnering within our community and your communities by using roofs to make a difference.