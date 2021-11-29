Harrisburg Police investigate shooting in area of North 17th and Ethel streets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police continue to investigate a Sunday night shooting in the area of North 17th and Ethel Streets where two juveniles both suffered from gunshot injuries.

Both juveniles were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and both are expected to survive.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

