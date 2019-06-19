Head & Neck Cancer Webchat

Do you know your risk for head and neck cancers?

Do you know your options if diagnosed with a head or neck cancer? Join us Tuesday, April 11, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as specialists from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center respond to your questions live!



Neerav Goyal, M.D., MPH

Assistant Professor of SurgeryDirector, Head and Neck Surgery

Dr. Goyal earned his medical degree from JeffersonMedical College and a Master of Public Health fromJohns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.He completed his residency in otolaryngology-headand neck surgery at Penn State Hershey.Dr. Goyal’s clinical focus includes the surgicalmanagement of head and neck cancers, includingmanaging tumors of the paranasal sinuses and skullbase. A signifcant portion of his practice will includereconstruction of head and neck surgical defects torestore form and function through the use of local,regional, and free ﬂaps with strong experience in theutilization of fasciocutaneous, muscular, osseous andcomposite ﬂaps.In addition to traditional approaches to the surgicalmanagement of head and neck cancer, Dr. Goyal usesminimally invasive approaches when appropriate toresect tumors with the use of surgical robots as wellas endoscopes.

David Goldenberg, MD,FACS

Head and Neck Surgical OncologistSteven and Sharon Baron Professor of SurgeryChief, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

David Goldenberg was educated at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. He completed a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Rambam Medical Center – Techion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel and then went on to do a 3 year fellowship in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Currently, he is Professor of Surgery and Medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine, Chief of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Associate Director of Surgical Services at the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute.Dr. Goldenberg is a committed lifelong academician and enjoys teaching and mentoring of medical students, residents and fellows that come across his path each day.He has been awarded multiple educator and teaching awards. He combines a surgical practice with teaching and research in head and neck and thyroid malignancies.

Genevieve Andrews, MD

Assistant Professor of Surgery

After earning her Bachelor’s degree at Penn State University, Dr. Genevieve entered medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. It was here she fell in love with the field of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery, and in 2003 started her ENT residency at Temple University. After completion of residency in 2008, she went on to a fellowship in Head and Neck Oncologic Surgery at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. She spent three years engaged in dedicated basic science research during her education and training– one year in med school, and two years in fellowship. Her research was in the field of molecular biology of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. After fellowship, she joined the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Surgery in the Division of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery in September of 2011.The bulk of Gigi’s time in her career is spent on the evaluation and surgical management of patients with head and neck malignancies. What she likes most about her field is participating in the multidisciplinary ‘team’ consisting of experts from many different specialties in order to give the best care possible to her patients. Gigi’s professional and research interests circle around the comprehensive care of head and neck cancer patients, with particular interests in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and cutaneous malignancies of the head and neck.