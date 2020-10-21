House falls short to override Gov. Wolf’s veto of bill to loosen restaurant restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Last week’s veto by Pennsylvania’s governor of a bill that would have let restaurants reopen at full capacity in some circumstances remains in effect after a veto override failed in the state House.

An override required two-thirds approval to be sent to the Senate, but it failed on a vote of 133 to 69.

It would have allowed taverns and restaurants to operate at half of capacity, or more if they met state and federal social distancing standards or erected appropriate barriers.

The bill passed both chambers a month ago with margins that would have been large enough to override the governor.

