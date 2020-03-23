1  of  2
Rep. Dan Moul announces Emergency loans now available to small businesses

by: Ashleigh Taylor

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Small businesses impacted by the spread of coronavirus and efforts to contain it can now apply for 0% interest loans from the Commonwealth.

The COVID-19 Working Capital Access (CWCA) Program is being administered through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). Funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Qualifying businesses can only have up to 100 employees.

The maximum loan amount is $100 thousand for working capital with a 0% interest rate, subject to the statutory requirement for the agriculture sector, and a term of three years. 

All PIDA loan applications must be submitted through a Certified Economic Development Organization (CEDO). For the list of CEDO’s operating within Pennsylvania, please refer to www.dced.pa.gov/CEDO 

More information about the CWCA Program is available at www.dced.pa.gov/CWCA.

