“Beef up” meat meals with beans

With the closure of some meat production plants across the country, meat sales are being limited at Midstate stores.

Many shoppers are only allowed to buy two meat items per trip during a time when many are trying to go to the grocery store less.

The dietitians at Weis Markets shared a technique to ‘beef up’ those meat meals with a plant-based protein, beans.

In soups, casseroles, tacos, or sloppy joes, use half the meat quantity and add a can or two of beans.

Doing so will not only add fiber and protein which fill you up but in many cases. it will also lower the calories in your meal and the amount of fat inside it.

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, our Amanda Peterson is going to share a recipe for a hearty meat pasta sauce which would be perfect for this technique!