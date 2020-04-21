Live Now
Certain foods help you stay healthy, reduce stress

While at home and with the increased stress of the coronavirus outbreak, many have joked online about gaining the “quarantine 15.”

While weight gain isn’t something to stress about during a global pandemic, eating healthy foods should be a priority.

Certain foods are linked to boosting your immune system and some have an added benefit of boosting your mood.

Magnesium-rich foods like nuts or leafy greens are linked to helping you feel calmer while fatty fish like salmon, contains Omega-3s which are linked to reduced anxiety.

Foods rich in vitamin-C and antioxidants help your immune system.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., Amanda Peterson will share a recipe for a vitamin-C and antioxidant-rich snack.

