Closing state liquor stores could affect those struggling with addiction.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After all state liquor stores across Pennsylvania closed indefinitely, we spoke with an infectious disease expert about how this could affect those struggling with addiction.

Melissa Callahan, corporate director, infectious disease, retreat behavioral health experts: “if they don’t continue to drink, and they don’t have access to the same amount of alcohol that they’re generally drinking, they will go into acute alcohol withdrawal.”

If you’re struggling, seek treatment, and not try to stop on your own.