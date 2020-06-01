Create a schedule to deal with stress during COVID-19 pandemic

Situations keep changing during the COVID-19 pandemic and can create stress.

As we turn the calendar to a new month, mental health experts say creating a new routine can help to manage stress.

Doctors say focusing on what is in our control can help us to feel better and that can start with a schedule.

Look at each day and separate it into blocks of time like each hour or shorter and assign tasks or goals to accomplish.

By organizing our days, experts say we feel they go faster and have more meaning, allowing us to feel more accomplished.

Creating a new habit takes time. Some say it can take 66 days to form a new habit so give yourself some grace and expect your feelings to fluctuate day to day.

If you feel the stress of the pandemic is becoming overwhelming, the CDC has a list of mental health resources available here.