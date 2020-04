Using pantry and freezer staples, this plant-based recipe is easy and leaves you feeling full.

Veggie and bean burritos have six grams of fiber and plant-based protein from black beans.

Amanda Peterson has been trying new recipes in her home to give you healthy, new meals to try.

Watch Good Day PA on Thursday at 10 a.m. to see her make this recipe.

For the full ingredient list and other health recipes from the Weis Markets Dietitians, click here.