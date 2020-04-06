How daily activity impacts your kid’s mental, physical health

Kids have been home for weeks and will be for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parents have likely heard, “I’m bored” a few times already so our Amanda Peterson is sharing ideas for your family to stay active.

According to the American Heart Association, kids and teens ages 6 to 16 need at least an hour of moderate to vigorous activity every day.

Increased activity is linked to longer life expectancy and decreased risk for health problems like cancer diabetes or heart disease. Being active also helps kids be stronger, with healthier bones and muscles.

Activity also impacts heart and brain health.

A child’s memory, attention span, confidence, and self-esteem have all been linked to physical activity.

Hershey mom Melissa Stradnick knows the importance of physical activity for her three girls ages 9, 7 and 4.

Last week, she took her family out to the driveway and set up a chalk exercise course.

Based on a hallway at her daughter’s school, Melissa had the girls help design the course and pick the exercises for it.

They spent the day going through and completing push-ups, burpees, jumping jacks and mountain climbers.

Has your family found a fun way to stay active? Send your photos or videos to Amanda at APeterson@abc27.com or on Twitter or Facebook.