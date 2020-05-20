Instagram releases new “guides” feature for wellness

On Monday, Instagram announced a new feature on its platform called “Guides.”

The social media app says Guides are, “a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favorite creators, public figures, organizations and publishers on Instagram.”

With many struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Instagram Guides are focused on wellness content.

Right now, you can visit the profile of a participating creator or organization and click the middle icon to view their Guides.

Within a Guide, posts and videos from the creator are paired with helpful tips and advice. To learn more about a specific post, Instagram says to tap the image or video to view the original post.

Guides can be shared to your story or in a direct message. They will eventually be available in the “Explore” tab.

Participating creators include organizations like @afspnational, @heads_together, @vitaalere, @klicksafe, @headspace_aus, @deepikapadukone, @sudahdong and @eenfance.