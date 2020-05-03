National Melanoma Day

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – May 4 is National Melanoma Monday.

The American Academy of Dermatology says it was founded in 1984 to create awareness of the form of skin cancer.

The goal is to highlight the importance of sun safety and skin cancer screenings.

The skin cancer foundation says Melanoma is deadly because it can spread to organs quickly.

It’s also hard to detect because it usually forma on normal looking skin.

Melanoma Monday is part of skin cancer awareness month.

That event is each year in May.