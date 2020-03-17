New nutrition labels address serving size, fats, and sugars

Food labels got a makeover at the beginning of the year due to new rules from the FDA.

It is the first major update to the label in over 20 years.

Labels now have two columns to outline the difference between the nutrition information per serving size and the nutritional information for the entire package of food or drink.

The serving sizes are now bold and ‘calories per serving’ appear in a larger font, allowing families who use calorie counting as a nutrition tool to easily see calories per serving or per container.

Daily values of nutrients have been updated while calories from fat have been removed.

Fats and sugars also changed since the FDA says the type of fat or sugar matters more to a healthy diet than the amount.

Nutrition education is key. Nearly 40 percent of American adults are obese, and obesity is associated with heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, and diabetes.

The FDA has extensive healthy eating materials available on their website.