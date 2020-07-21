Outdoor workouts in the heat: the impact on your health

For at least the next week, the forecast calls for a high temperature of 90 or above. Many people are still exercising at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic and if you take your workouts outside, this could be a danger to your health.
High temperatures are one concern but the humidity is another.
High humidity prevents sweat from evaporating which decreases the efficiency of the body’s cooling system.
On a lower humidity day, if you go outside to workout, here are a few tips from the Mayo Clinic:
- Drink plenty of fluids. Dehydration is a key factor in heat illness. Help your body sweat and cool down by staying well-hydrated with water. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink fluids.If you plan to exercise intensely, consider a sports drink instead of water. Sports drinks can replace the sodium, chloride and potassium you lose through sweating. Avoid alcoholic drinks because they can actually promote fluid loss.
- Dress appropriately. Lightweight, loosefitting clothing helps sweat evaporate and keeps you cooler. Avoid dark colors, which can absorb heat. If possible, wear a light-colored, wide-brimmed hat.
- Avoid midday sun. Exercise in the morning or evening, when it’s likely to be cooler outdoors. If possible, exercise in shady areas, or do a water workout in a pool.
- Wear sunscreen. A sunburn decreases your body’s ability to cool itself and increases the risk of skin cancer.
- Have a backup plan. If you’re concerned about the heat or humidity, stay indoors. Work out at the gym, walk laps inside the mall or climb stairs inside an air-conditioned building.
- Understand your medical risks. Certain medical conditions or medications can increase your risk of a heat-related illness. If you plan to exercise in the heat, talk to your doctor about precautions.
While working out, watch for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
