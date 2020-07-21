Outdoor workouts in the heat: the impact on your health

For at least the next week, the forecast calls for a high temperature of 90 or above. Many people are still exercising at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic and if you take your workouts outside, this could be a danger to your health.

High temperatures are one concern but the humidity is another.

High humidity prevents sweat from evaporating which decreases the efficiency of the body’s cooling system.

On a lower humidity day, if you go outside to workout, here are a few tips from the Mayo Clinic:

Drink plenty of fluids. Dehydration is a key factor in heat illness. Help your body sweat and cool down by staying well-hydrated with water. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink fluids.If you plan to exercise intensely, consider a sports drink instead of water. Sports drinks can replace the sodium, chloride and potassium you lose through sweating. Avoid alcoholic drinks because they can actually promote fluid loss.

While working out, watch for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

