Planning a summer vacation? Tips to keep your family healthy

One week until the unofficial start of summer and while many have cancelled their vacation plans because of the coronavirus outbreak, there are ways to get away and keep your family healthy.

If you’re looking for a little rest and relaxation by the ocean, the beaches along the Jersey shore have reopened.

There are restrictions in place.

Families are allowed to sit together but officials want you to stay socially distanced from other groups.

Masks are not required on the beach but are encouraged on the boardwalk.

Boardwalk restaurants are opening for takeout and delivery.

Other amenities are reopening in other states but officials warn the public to be aware of the risk.

If you or a loved one is in the higher-risk categories, experts suggest avoiding public places until a vaccine is released.

For those who still want to travel but want to avoid crowds, travel to a place no one else is like a secluded camping spot.

Or take a day trip to a state park but make sure it is open before traveling there.

Finally, if you are planning to stay overnight in a hotel or a home through a home-sharing service, here are a few tips to keep you safe.