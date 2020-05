A crispy snack perfect for taking to the pool or out and about this summer, roasted chickpeas are easy to make and will fill you up.

In one half-cup serving, chickpeas pack in 7 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber, which is 25% of the recommended daily value.

The beans also contain vitamins and nutrients but are low in fat.

Weis Markets shared a recipe with Amanda Peterson for ranch-spiced roasted crispy garbanzo beans and on Good Day PA Tuesday morning, she’ll share it with you.