Research: Yoga eases depression in people with mental illness

New research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine says yoga may ease depression symptoms in those with schizophrenia and other mental illness.

Researchers reviewed 19 controlled clinical trials conducted all over the world with particpants diagnosed with alcohol dependence., depressive and bipolar disorders, psychosis, schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder.

For about two months, participants had weekly yoga sessions ranging in length from 20 to 90 minutes long.

The results found depressive symptoms were moderately reduced for those with depressive disorder and significantly reduced for those with schizophrenia. Meanwhile, there was a small impact on those with alcohol use disorders and no impact on those with PTSD.

The study found the more yoga one participant did, the less depressed they became.