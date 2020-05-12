Sitting more? It could negatively impact your health, even if you exercise

The conference room is now the living room and the meetings you’re used to walking to? They’re now virtual.

Coffee breaks are now just in the kitchen and the bathroom? It’s 10 steps away.

Without a large office building to walk through, you’re likely sitting a lot more than you’re used to and that could impact your health, even if you exercise.

In a study published in 2017, researchers found that the time you spend sitting is linked to your risk of early death.

In the study, which surveyed 8,000 adults, researchers found regardless of age, race, sex, body mass index, or exercise frequency, sitting more led to a higher risk of early death.

The lowest risk was associated with people who sat for 30 minutes or less at a time.

So if you find your time at home has chained you to your dining room table, which is now your home office, there are a few things you can do to remind yourself to move.

First, set a timer on your fitness tracker or phone for every 30 minutes. At that time, stand up and do a few light exercises or take a lap around the house. Aim for 2 minutes of movement.

Every two hours, take a 5-minute break to go through a few yoga poses or take a quick walk around the house.

Finally, create a movement habit around your big meals.

Before your workday starts, perhaps after breakfast, take a 10 to 15 minute walk or jog.

Do the same during your lunch break and after dinner.