Starting to run? What you need to know

Warmer weather has many spending more time outdoors and if you’re looking to exercise outside, running is a great way to be active.

It is also good for your health.

Physically it has many benefits for your heart and mentally, it can help you clear your mind.

But before you lace up, make a plan.

Whether you are new to running or just getting back into it after taking time off, it’s important to ease into your mileage.

Experts suggest starting with intervals of running and walking. After a few minutes of walking, then run for a minute and continue alternating for the duration of your exercise.

As you progress, you can adjust the intervals from week to week, increasing the minutes you run and decreasing the minutes you walk.

Once you have a plan and are ready to lace up, make sure your running sneakers are a match for you.

“There’s a lot of good shoes out there. What we look at is there foot structure, how they move, and their foot shape. Kind of matching those things with a shoe that’s going to match and support them the right way,” explains Shelby Joslyn of Fleet Feet in Mechanicsburg.

At Fleet Feet, you can get a 3-D foot scan and gait analysis in the store to find the best options for you.

Without proper fitting shoes, you may be doing more harm than good.

“You may end up overusing muscles or putting more stress on areas we don’t need to,” explains Joslyn. “Worst case scenario, that leads to injury.”

