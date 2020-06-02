Study: Strict parents make picky eaters pickier

A new study in the journal Pediatrics followed parents and their children for five years, finding that strict parents create picky eaters.

If a parent demanded a child ate certain foods or punished them by restricting foods, it didn’t help the child to eat the food but instead, the children became even pickier about what they eat.

In response to this study, the Weis Dietitian team provided 10 tips for parents of picky eaters.

The Weis Dietitians also shared a recipe that the pickiest eater is sure to love. Our Amanda Peterson is making banana berry roll-ups today at 10 on Good Day PA.

