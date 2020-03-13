The latest on the coronavirus pandemic: Friday

Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendations go into effect in Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, there are 22 cases of coronavirus: 20 presumed positive and two confirmed by the CDC.

So far, no county in the Midstate is affected.

Starting Friday, Governor Tom Wolf wants the state to begin significant social distancing.

Governor Wolf says he is strongly encouraging the suspension of large gatherings, events and conferences of 250 people or more.

He’s also discouraging people from going to places like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.

Wolf is encouraging religious leaders to use discretion to prevent to spread of illness in their congregations.

Governor Tom Wolf put in place these guidelines for the entire state starting tomorrow, as the number of #coronavirus cases in PA has risen to 22 (20 presumptive & 2 confirmed). Big takeaways: don’t go to large gatherings or recreational activities. Visitor bans will take effect pic.twitter.com/2XfazCXZwR — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) March 12, 2020

Changes at state owned properties

A number of state agencies announced changes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

PennDOT has closed a number of driver’s license centers and have suspended some services at facilities across the state in order to control the number of customers.

In Central Pennsylvania, it will stop issuing REAL ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at PennDOT Driver License Centers in Lancaster County. This will be in effect until March 28.

The Department of General Services said all public events at the Capitol Complex and Governor’s Residence will be canceled.

The Governor’s Office and General Assembly will continue operations. Access to the Capitol Complex will be limited.

Inmate visits at all state correction institutions are canceled, according to the Department of Corrections started Friday, March 13. The restriction will be in place for at least 14 days.

The state is also performing enhanced screening of all staff, vendors, and other providers.

WellSpan opens coronavirus testing tents

Hospitals across Pennsylvania are ramping up training as they receive coronavirus test kits.

WellSpan Hospital in York set up a tent outside its facility. Doctors hope operating in open air will allow for safer and faster testing.

Testing is done via nasal and throat swabs. Results can take one to four days to get back.

But a positive test doesn’t mean the person gets admitted.

Senior Vice President of Clinical Improvement Dr. Hal Baker says based on what’s been learned so far in Asia and Europe, more than 80% of patients recover at home.

He says the hospital is needed for the small number of patients who require intensive care.

“The most important thing that people need to understand is that this disease is going to be fought by slowing it down,” said Dr. Baker. “We need to have the number of patients infected by this disease be as low as possible so that we don’t overwhelm our health care infrastructure that we all share in this community.”

Dr. Baker says usually when tests are being collected in nasal passages for other diseases, they’re done in a special room which requires a specific amount of time between patients to clean.

WellSpan officials say doing tests outside will allow for more people to be tested in a shorter period of time, with less germs spreading.

“By using an open air setting like this, we can provide the same level of safety but we can provide several more patients to be tested each hour and then when they’ve completed testing, they can leave the hospital grounds and go home, and stay safe in their own home,” said Dr. Baker.

This preparation effort has been ongoing for weeks.

The hospital says staff has been working to get equipment, like gloves, that is now in short supply because it is made in China.

Two local school districts closed

The School District of Lancaster and the Southern York School District will both be closed due to two separate possible exposures.

Southern York County School District says a community member was recently tested, and the School District of Lancaster is awaiting pending results from someone possibly exposed.

Both districts will update families later today.