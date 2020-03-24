Tips to alleviate stress amid coronavirus outbreak

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus pandemic can bring on stress and anxiety for some people.

Psychologist Dr. Pauline Wallin says the best thing you can do is know the facts and get them from a reliable source you can trust. She also suggests trying to stay in the moment.

“Every day or every week things are changing, but you can make a plan for today and when you have something to focus on, your anxiety decreases,” Wallin said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also has a free and confidential text line for anyone feeling anxious or overwhelmed by COVID-19.

TEXT LINE: PA to 741-741