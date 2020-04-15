Try this commercial break workout to stay active while at home

Being at home presents a few limitations when it comes to working out, especially on cold or dreary days.

But staying active doesn’t have to mean leaving the house to walk, run or bike.

Our Amanda Peterson is a certified personal trainer and shared a quick but effective workout for your family to try. Complete one round during each commercial break of your favorite show or newscast.

10 body-weight squats

5 inchworms with a push-up

10 lunges on each leg

30 mountain climbers

This total body workout can be completed three to 10 times throughout the day.

If your family tries this commercial break circuit, send Amanda your photos or videos!