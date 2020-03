YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – WellSpan is limiting visitation at all of its facilities to discourage the spread of the coronavirus.

The company asks individuals not to visit the hospital if they:

Are experiencing a cold, cough, or are sick;

Have traveled internationally and returned to the U.S. in the past 14 days;

Are younger than 18.

Additionally, patients are only allowed one visitor at a time.