What makes a workout a “good” workout?

When exercising, how do you know if you are being active or training toward a goal?

Many people believe the amount of sweat you perspire during exercise or the level of exhaustion you reach means you’ve worked “hard enough” but that’s not the case.

Our Amanda Peterson holds a certification as a personal trainer. She says before judging your workout, first identify a clear goal.

If you are exercising to move more and hit the daily activity goals recommended by the CDC, you should simply focus on finding movement you enjoy, not necessarily one that leaves you dripping in sweat.

“Sweat isn’t triggered by heart rate or movement,” explains Amanda. “It’s just a way for the body to dissipate heat.”

When the body is overheated, the nervous system releases water in an effort to cool your body when the water evaporates off of your skin.

Sweat can also be triggered by stress or anxiety.

Common exercise goals include gaining mobility, changing body composition, or gaining strength.

With those goals in mind, what makes those workouts “good” workouts, is if they take you closer to those goals.

Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Good Day PA, Amanda will share a few at-home exercises for mobility and strength-related goals.