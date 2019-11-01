Advanced way to take care of bunions in central Pennsylvania

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An advanced way to take care of bunions with a new 3D procedure in Central Pennsylvania touts a better success rate.

Laura Risser lives with the painful problem and wanted to avoid walking issues and traditional bunion surgery, so she turned to Dr. Terry Clarke with Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central Pennsylvania.

“With the old way of doing it, we’re actually not correcting the deformity where the deformity exists. We’re just taking a straight bone and making it crooked.” Dr. Clarke said.

Dr. Clarke says many times, traditional surgery leaves patients with residual pain and in some cases, the bunions return.

So Laura opted for the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction surgery.

“Once we correct that deformity we use hardware to hold that correction in place and we actually fuse the deformity so you don’t get a deformity back,” Dr. Clarke said.

After the surgery, ABC27 checked in with Laura during a follow-up office visit and laser therapy.

They use MLS Lasers to heal faster. The bone healing rate is twice as fast, it minimizes post-op complications, pain, and swelling. Foot & Ankle specialists say they are the only practice in Central Pennsylvania to have that type of technology.

After 6 weeks in a walking boot, her foot is doing great.

Laura is looking to have the surgery on her other foot by the end of the year.

