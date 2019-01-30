Buddy Check is Buddy Check 27 is a monthly news segment devoted to a focus on breast cancer awareness, research, wellness programs, prevention/education, and survivor stories.



Segments will be hosted by award winning abc27 anchor, Alicia Richards who has spent a decade advocating for breast cancer awareness. Her past Buddy Check 27 series won two Pennsylvania Association of Broadcaster awards and she and her mother Karen appeared in public service announcements promoting the importance of early detection. In addition, Alicia was awarded a first place Associated Press award for "Lori's Story," a moving 10-part series on a local woman's determined battle against breast cancer.



During this segment series, Alicia will be talking with health systems, treatment centers, wellness therapists, as well as sharing real life stories from survivors and warriors in the community plus local breast cancer awareness events in the area.

Buddy Check 27 airs on the following dates at 5pm:

Feb 26, March 26, April 23, May 21, June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24, October 22, November 26, December 24, January 21

Buddy Check 27 is Sponsored By:

