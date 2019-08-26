The importance of regular mammograms

Buddy check 27 is a monthly reminder for women forty and older to have that conversation with your doctor about having a mammogram every year.

Mammograms are the currently the best method to detect breast cancer early and that is life-saving.

UPMC pinnacle surgical oncologist Brynn Wolff says many of her patients ask about nutrition which allows her the chance to share proven research that a high BMI is a cancer risk.

“Fat metabolizes estrogen. so you have more estrogen in your system, the more fat you have,” Wolff says. “The more fat you have, the more estrogen you have, the more stimulation of breast cancer cells you have and the higher your risk for breast cancer.”

80% of breast cancers are linked to estrogen.

Dr. Wolff encourages women to get savvy about nutrition and keeping diet, focused on fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

She also asks her patients to eat organic when they can