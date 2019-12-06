Cell Phone related injuries on the rise

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a woman browses her smartphone in Philadelphia. Accidental cuts and bruises to the face, head and neck from cellphones are sending increasing numbers of Americans to the emergency room, according to a study that estimates 76,000 cases over nine years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Cell phones are a literal pain in the neck. And a pain in the face, eyes, nose, ears, and head.

A new study analyzing national emergency room data shows injuries to those areas rose steeply over the past two decades.

According to CNN, a study found most injuries happened to people between the ages of 13 and 29. Injuries were due to distracted driving, walking with a cell phone, or texting

Cuts to the face and head were the most common injuries, followed by bruising of the brain, abrasions, and internal organ injuries.

Most of the people were treated and released instead of being hospitalized.

The researchers found such injuries were infrequent until 2007, when Apple introduced the first iPhone, but then rose dramatically.