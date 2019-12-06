Cell Phone related injuries on the rise

Cell phones are a literal pain in the neck. And a pain in the face, eyes, nose, ears, and head.
A new study analyzing national emergency room data shows injuries to those areas rose steeply over the past two decades.
According to CNN, a study found most injuries happened to people between the ages of 13 and 29. Injuries were due to distracted driving, walking with a cell phone, or texting
Cuts to the face and head were the most common injuries, followed by bruising of the brain, abrasions, and internal organ injuries.
Most of the people were treated and released instead of being hospitalized.
The researchers found such injuries were infrequent until 2007, when Apple introduced the first iPhone, but then rose dramatically.