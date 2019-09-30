CVS suspends sales of Zantac over possible cancer link

CVS Pharmacy is pulling certain heartburn drugs off its shelves over cancer concerns.

CVS said it is suspending sales of all Zantac-brand and its own generic version of the ranitidine product until further notice.

The drugstore chain said the products have been removed out of an abundance of caution due to a recent product alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, which is a probable human carcinogen.

Zantac-brand products and CVS-brand ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending that people stop taking ranitidine at this time. However, people who bought the products can return them to CVS for a refund.

“The FDA is continuing to evaluate whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients. The levels that FDA is finding in ranitidine from preliminary tests barely exceed amounts found in common foods,” CVS said in a news release.