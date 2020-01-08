Dry January could benefit your health, bank account

People who give up alcohol for “Dry January” may save more than their health.

According to USA Today just over half of millennials in a survey conducted by the Harris Poll say they intend to take what’s called a “Dry January.”

Some say they go out less when they don’t drink which leads to a healthier diet and more consistent bedtimes.

81% of millennials in the survey say taking a break made them realize just how much money they are spending on alcohol.

According to the survey, millennials tend to spend an average of $300 a month on alcohol while Generation X-ers only spend half as much.

Giving up alcohol in January became popular as a way to counter the effects of eating rich foods during the holidays.

Turns out, it can also help pay off some of those presents you bought.