FDA expanding the recall of high blood pressure medicine again

WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a recall for medication used to treat high blood pressure due to the discovery of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity while testing product batches.

Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited is expanding the recall to include an additional 3 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets and 2 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets.

The FDA says the medication is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with left ventricular hypertrophy and nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.

The FDA said trace amounts of an impurity called N-methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA) have been detected in the medicine above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.

The FDA advises that patients should continue to use the medication. They say the health risk of stopping it immediately without any alternative treatment may be higher. Patients should contact their pharmacist or doctor to learn about alternatives.

The recall includes the following medications:

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-409-10

Batch No.: 4DU2E009

Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-115-90

Batch No.: 4DU3E009

Expiration: 12/31/2020

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count

NDC: 13668-115-10

Batch No.: 4DU3D018

Expiration: 02/28/2021

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-116-90

Batch No.: BEF7D051

Expiration: 11/30/2020

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count

NDC: 13668-118-90

Batch No.: 4P04D007

Expiration: 07/31/2020

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is notifying its distributors and customers by phone and in writing to immediately discontinue distribution of the specific lots being recalled and to notify their sub-accounts

Anyone with questions or wants to report an adverse reaction to the drug should contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at 1-800-912-9561 (live calls received between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern; voicemail available 24 hours a day, seven days a week).

For the full recall report click here.