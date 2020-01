The Food and Drug Administration is now poised to ban the sale of e-cigarette flavors.

The FDA says the ban would be on all flavors except for tobacco and menthol but only the sale of e-cigarette pods.

Vape shops that let users mix their own flavors in tanks would still be able to do that. The compromise, coming after polls showed an outright ban would be unpopular in key election states.

The ban is meant to curb the rise in teenage vaping