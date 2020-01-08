Flu season in full swing; long wait times for doctors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With reports of packed doctor’s offices, physicians are on high alert for flu symptoms.

“The number one thing that I’m looking out for as a provider is somebody who’s coming in with generalized body aches that kind of started out of the blue and/or sudden onset, development of a fever,” said Dr. Caleb Prentice with Penn Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Urgent Care.

Prentice says this season is shaping up to be even worse than last year, with 17,000 cases and nine deaths so far in Pennsylvania.

“We’re actually on an upward trend earlier than normal and with it being the longest flu season and the latest flu season last year, I think we’re really kind of in for a long year,” Prentice said.

Dr. Anthony Guarracino with UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg says there’s been such a big increase recently they stopped doing rapid flu tests.

“As recent as last week, we stopped doing that test because the flu is so rampant now, so if a patient presents with typical flu symptoms, your clinical evaluation is much more sensitive than that test,” Guarracino said.

To prevent it, doctors recommend getting the vaccine, washing your hands often, and if you’re in a doctor’s office, wear a face mask in the waiting room.

And while the vaccine isn’t a guarantee you won’t get the flu, doctors say this year’s dose seems to be effective.

“The vast majority of the patients we see with the flu haven’t gotten the flu vaccine, so it seems to be working pretty well, at least in this area,” Guarracino said.

By patients seeking care in the appropriate setting, their wait times can be reduced. Patients with critical conditions are cared for prior to those with more minor conditions or illnesses at the ER. A helpful guide on how to choose the right care can be found at UPMCPinnacle.com/RightCare.