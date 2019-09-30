Free flu shots in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – As the weather begins to dip in temperature, an increase in colds and the flu is almost assuredly expected.

To help combat this, free flu shots will be held at the Steelton Municipal Building, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Loose-fitting clothing is suggested. Adults must be able to access the middle part of their arm to receive a shot. Shots are available for anyone older than three years of age.

The municipal building is at 123 North Front Street, Steelton. Reservations are suggested but not required. You can register online here.